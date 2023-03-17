Price of Banglar Dairy milk increases by Rs 2/lt

KOLKATA: The price of Banglar Dairy milk has increased by Rs 2 per litre with effect from Thursday.



The present price per litre of the six different types of milk sold under distinct brand names vary between the range of Rs 36 to Rs 55.

Inspite of the rise in price, Banglar Dairy still costs less than other brands sold across the state like Amul, Mother Diary (Delhi), Metro, Red Cow etc.

The other brands have time and again increased the price of milk but it has been a long time when Banglar Dairy has increased its price.

Bengal government’s own brand Banglar Dairy was rolled out in November 2021 opening up the opportunity for all the dairy processing plants to start processing milk and its products under this brand and make them available to people maintaining prescribed quality standards.

Before the formation of Banglar Dairy, the milk of rural Bengal was sold through the state government’s project Mother Dairy, Calcutta.

However, there were lot of limitations while operating the supply chain with Mother Dairy, Calcutta being a project.

Apart from pouch milk, paneer, yogurt, ghol, Lassi, ghee and confectionery items like Peda are being sold from Banglar Dairy outlets.