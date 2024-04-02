Price of 19 kg commercial cylinder reduced by Rs 32

Kolkata: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the price of 19-kilogram commercial cylinders fell by Rs 32 in Kolkata and will be made available for Rs 1,879 from Monday. In New Delhi, the price decreased by Rs 30.50. However, the price of cooking gas remains unchanged. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in India announced the decrease in both 19 kilogram commercial cylinders and five kilogram Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders. Price of the five kg FTL cylinder has been lowered by Rs 7.50.

The price of commercial cylinders was reduced by Rs 31.50 in Mumbai and Rs 30.50 in Chennai. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a reduction of Rs 100 in cooking gas cylinder prices.

This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting “Nari Shakti” (women power), he said in a post on X. “By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment.

This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring Ease of Living’ for them,” he said. Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee earlier hinted that the Narendra Modi government may increase the price of LPG further if they win LS polls.