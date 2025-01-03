Price-hike ‘racket’: State compiles list of more than 25 potato traders

Kolkata: The Agricultural Marketing department has handed over a list of 25 potato traders who allegedly are running a racket which influences the price hike of potatoes in Kolkata markets.

The move comes following Chief Minister’s Mamata Banerjee’s directions to unearth such rackets. “We have handed over the list of such unscrupulous traders to the police. They are investigating the matter. We are hopeful that action will be taken as per law,” said Becharam Manna, minister in-charge of Agricultural Marketing department.

The list includes traders from places like Tarakeswar, Dhaniakhali, Baichi in Hooghly and Memari, Bulbulitala, Katwa in East Burdwan. Manna, during the meeting chaired by Banerjee, had alleged that some potato traders run a racket akin to cricket betting. “They sit for a meeting in the evening and decide on their own what should be the next morning price in the retail markets of Kolkata,” said Manna.

Banerjee gave instructions to take immediate measures to stop such rackets and ensure that the city’s market price is not influenced by the same. She also directed for identifying those who have hoarded potatoes for their own petty interest. “Some are involved in hoarding of potatoes. Identify these godowns and channelise the potato traders,” she said.

Banerjee suggested buying more potatoes from state farmers rather than looking for potatoes from Punjab. “The new potato (natun alu) will hit the market in February. Till then we have to focus on potatoes in our storages,” Banerjee said.

She pulled up Manna and Pradip Majumdar, state Panchayat minister and adviser in agriculture matters, accusing the duo of opening the export window after December 31 without her consent.