Prez Murmu to arrive in Bengal on Friday

Kolkata: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will be in Bengal on a two-day visit from March 6 to March 7. During her visit, she will be attending a number of events in the state.

According to a PIB press statement, on March 6, the President will launch the Darjeeling Hill Festival to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and inaugurate an exhibition ‘Root & Rhythms’ at Lok Bhavan, Darjeeling. She will also virtually inaugurate the Platinum Jubilee Flagship Programme on Women’s Leadership and Empowerment at IIT Kharagpur on the occasion.

On March 7, the President will grace the 9th International Santal Conference being organised by the International Santal Council at Darjeeling, West Bengal.

It was learnt that President Droupadi Murmu will arrive on March 6 and stay at the Lok Bhavan in Darjeeling. The next day, she will inaugurate the event in Siliguri. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with her Jharkhand and Odisha counterparts, Hemant Soren and Mohan Charan Majhi, respectively, have also been reportedly invited to attend the event.