Preview show of Durga Puja 2025 launched

KOLKATA: In a city where art complements faith, Kolkata on Thursday witnessed the inauguration of massArt’s Autumn Art Fair 2025 and the Preview Show 2025 Of Durga Puja Art (PSDPA), marking the beginning of an immersive celebration of Bengal’s living heritage.

The first-ever Autumn Art Fair opened at the historic Alipore Museum, where audiences will witness pavilions dedicated to Bengal’s handicrafts, Durga Puja artistry, live performances, workshops, expert talks and the flavours of Kolkata.

The fair, organised by massArt under the aegis of WBHIDCO, will run till September 22 with about 30 pavilions. From Alipore, a ceremonial green channel procession carried the festive spirit across the city to Rajdanga Naba Uday Sangha, where the unveiling of the much-anticipated Preview Show 2025 Of Durga Puja Art (PSDPA), took place in the presence of Mayor Firhad Hakim, tourism minister Indranil Sen, Tim Curtis, Director, UNESCO South Asia Regional Office & UNESCO Representative to Bhutan, India, Maldives & Sri Lanka, Santanu Basu, IAS, Principal Secretary, Information & Cultural Affairs Department, Government Of West Bengal and others.

This year’s preview show opened the doors to 24 contemporary pujas along with one Bonedi Bari Puja in Colootola Roy Bari, offering visitors a rare chance to witness Bengal’s most celebrated art installations before the festivities take over the city.

A highlight of the evening was the launch of the “enhancing accessibility” programme, developed in collaboration with UNESCO and IIT Kharagpur.