Preventive step: Fire dept forms 82 spl teams for immediate intervention

Kolkata: The state Fire and Emergency Services department has taken all precautionary measures to fight the cyclonic storm Mocha if it makes any sort of impact in the state.



“We have formed 82 special teams for immediate intervention in case of any evacuation, toppling of trees, break out of a fire, evacuation or similar disaster. Our department apart from extinguishing fire perform specialised jobs in case of any disaster. We are not sure whether Mocha will have any impact in the state at this juncture, but we are fully prepared,” state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose said.

The teams with a minimum of 6 and a maximum of 12 members will be equipped with all necessary equipment.

The minister added that all the 156 fire stations in the state have been put on alert and they will be maintaining coordination with the state control room.

Motorcycles that are used by firemen to douse fire in narrow lanes and bylanes will be used for miking activities if needed

depending upon the weather forecast. Bose on Monday held a meeting in the presence of DFOs (Divisional Fire Officers) of eight districts, namely Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram and Kolkata with special emphasis on coastal districts and passed necessary instructions.