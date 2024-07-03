Prevention of lynching & awareness: CM to seek opinions of intellectuals

Kolkata: Concerned over reports of lynching across the state over rumours of mobile theft or child lifting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be meeting with intellectuals at Nabanna on Thursday.



Sources said Banerjee will seek opinions on how to curb such incidents and create awareness so that people abstain from such acts.

Banerjee in a meeting with the police top brass at Nabanna on Tuesday had voiced her displeasure and concern over the recurring incidents.

Emphasising a policy of zero tolerance she directed the police to increase alertness and vigilance and also pointed to intelligence failures in one or two of these cases.

The state had also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh and a job of homeguard to the next of kin of victims of lynching.

The police administration clarified that they would take action against individuals who take the law into their own hands.