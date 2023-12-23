Prevent road mishaps: City police starts naka checking

Kolkata: Keeping in view the festive days, Kolkata Police has started naka checking throughout the day to prevent road accidents and prosecute errant motorists.



Sources said the decision was taken after five fatal accidents took place in one night across the city. In all the cases, two-wheeler riders were involved.

The traffic guards across the city have been directed to attach more retro-reflective tapes on the guard rails so that they can be visible from quite a distance. Also, the guardrails should be placed on the road in such a manner that two-wheelers cannot pass easily without slowing down.

It has also been directed that naka checking must be conducted throughout the day to prosecute the traffic rules violators. Also, guard rail must not be removed from their placings. In accident prone zones, the guard rails will be fitted with LED lights so that it is visible from a distance during

winter fog.

Since the naka checking started on Wednesday, more than 2,500 motorists were prosecuted in just 12 hours till Thursday. Among the total number of prosecutions, 1955 were citations (prosecution through camera or clicking photo of the offending vehicle with number plate).