Prevent filling of water bodies: Malda intensifies drive

Malda: The two civic bodies of Malda namely English Bazar (EBM) and Old Malda (OMM) are taking multiple steps to protect government land and making the roads encroachment-free. Kartik Ghosh, Chairman of OMM, rushed to stop the filling up of a water body on Thursday morning in ward number 12.



Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, Chairman of EBM along with Pankaj Tamang, SDO (Sadar), visited various markets on Wednesday evening and issued strong warnings to the traders conducting businesses on footpaths.

Choudhury ordered the dismantling of chicken shops from the parking space of the Netaji Municipal Market. Miking was done in Sahapur area under Malda Police Station against cattle let loose in the EBM area.

The commuters are often faced with trouble for cows sitting on the road, especially on the 2nd bridge on the Mahananda River connecting EBM area to Sahapur GP. These cattles come from Sahapur and block the road. Choudhury cautioned the EBM area residents not to let their cattles loose on roads else strict steps will be taken. The traders on the footpath near DCR Market have been given a warning to free the space immediately and move their temporary shops elsewhere in order to avoid penalty. The market complex of Netaji Municipal Market has been suffering from lack of parking space owing to encroachment by the chicken shops.

Choudhury said: “As per the directive from our Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, we are taking every possible step. We have already rehabilitated many hawkers of the flower market, Netaji More area, fly over, Bandh Road in previous tenure. Again we are now going to review the whole situation. The roads under the municipality have already been widened. Some beautification projects have been undertaken.”

Ghosh, on the other hand, rushed to Khairatipara in ward 12 of OMM and stopped the filling up of a government wetland.

Ghosh said: “We came to know from the media about the illegal filling up and immediately filed a complaint with the concerned officials. No such things will be tolerated as our Chief Minister herself expressed her concern over the encroachment of government lands in the state. A strict vigil is being maintained and adequate steps will be taken.”