‘Prevalence of livestock in tea gardens attracts leopards’

Jalpaiguri: The prevalence of livestock, such as goats and pigs, in tea plantations is identified as a primary cause of attracting leopards to tea gardens leading to man-animal conflict in the tea garden areas of North Bengal. This assessment, according to the Gorumara Wildlife Division, points to the easy prey these livestock are for leopards, leading to repeated entry of leopards in tea gardens and adjacent forest villages.

In the wake of a tragic incident on October 19, where a schoolgirl was killed by a leopard in the Kherkata forest area, a full-grown male leopard was captured by the Forest department on Monday morning. The leopard, trapped in a cage near the Kherkata forest settlement, was tranquilised and transferred to the Khairbari Leopard Rescue Centre in Jaldapara for observation and study. The attack had occurred in Dakshin Kherkata forest village under Angravasa-I Gram Panchayat (GP), Nagrakata Block, where the child’s body was later recovered about a kilometer from her home. Following the incident, the Forest department installed trap cameras and cages across the area. With the help of these cameras, officers were able to adjust the cage placement, ultimately leading to the leopard’s capture.

Speaking on the matter, Dwijaa Pratim Sen, Divisional Forest Officer of the Gorumara Wildlife Division, explained: “Leopards, while typically targeting domestic animals, rarely attack humans.

However, in this case, an exception has occurred, potentially indicating a behavioral shift. The captured leopard is being tranquilised and relocated to the Khairbari Rescue Centre for careful observation. Goat and pig rearing in the tea plantations provide easy prey, prompting these leopards to stray from the forests and enter tea gardens in search of easy prey.” Sen further mentioned that alternative strategies to manage these wildlife interactions are under discussion with higher authorities.

Meanwhile, in another instance reported this morning, a leopard was spotted in section 14 of the Manabari Tea Garden in Odlabari, Malbazar. Forest workers from the Malbazar Wildlife Squad have been dispatched to monitor the area, expecting the leopard to return to the forest by evening.