Prestigious club in Kolkata suspends its president for a year

Kolkata: A prestigious club, the Calcutta Club, has suspended its president from all privileges of membership for a period of one year.



A notice put up by the city’s Calcutta Club Ltd announced that the committee of management of the club has decided at its recent committee meeting that its member Pramit Kumar Ray be suspended from all privileges of membership for one year.



The notice, as appears, was signed by the CEO & Secretary of Calcutta Club Ltd, Kanchan Kanti Jana. It read, “ Members are hereby informed that the committee of management of the club has decided at its 4th committee meeting held on Friday, 26 May 2023 that Mr Pramit Kumar Ray (R 476), be suspended from all privileges of membership for a period of one year with immediate effect.”

The Calcutta Club’s website shows Pramit Kumar Ray as the ‘President’ and his membership number is R476. The club website also mentions that he was the chairman of the department: Advisory, Food and Library. It is learnt Pramit Kumar Ray is a senior advocate, Barrister-at-law practising in Calcutta High Court for more than 26 years.

As far as the history of this prestigious club in Kolkata is concerned, its website cites that it was established in 1907 and the first president of the club was the Maharajah of Cooch Behar. The club is notable because it was formed at a time when another private members' club admitted only whites as members, states its website.