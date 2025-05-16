Press Club mourns demise of Aajkaal scribe

Kolkata: The Press Club, Kolkata mourned the demise of eminent sports journalist Dhiman Datta, who passed away at his Salt Lake residence on Friday afternoon.

A statement issued by Press Club said that he was aged 67 and succumbed to a prolonged neurological illness. Survived by his wife and son, Datta was the son of late sports journalist Mukul Datta. Serving as sports editor at Aajkaal for over three decades, he elevated its sports section and publications like Khelar Kagaj to prominence.

A mentor to numerous journalists and an active member of the Calcutta Sports Journalists’ Club, his legacy endures. The club extended heartfelt

condolences to his family.