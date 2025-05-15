Press Club Kolkata mourns death of scribe Biswajit Roy

Kolkata: The Press Club, Kolkata, on Thursday mourned the death of journalist Biswajit Roy, fondly known as Madhu, who was a human rights activist and club member.

He passed away on Thursday morning at his residence in South Kolkata. He was 65-years-old. Roy left behind his two sons. His wife, journalist Debjani Roy, had predeceased him. A statement issued by the Press Club stated that a stalwart in the field of journalism, Biswajit Roy was celebrated for his fearless reporting, rational outlook and unwavering commitment to truth. His illustrious career spanned several prominent media houses, including Paribartan, Anandabazar Patrika, The Telegraph and The Times of India, where he worked in Kolkata, Delhi, Assam and Bihar. He also contributed to television journalism, associating with Delhi’s Doordarshan News, Khas Khabar and India TV.

Beyond journalism, Roy was deeply engaged in human rights advocacy, working closely with organisations dedicated to social justice. His forthright nature and dedication to ethical journalism earned him widespread respect among peers and the public alike.

In a solemn tribute, Roy’s mortal remains were brought to the Press Club on Thursday afternoon where colleagues, friends and fellow journalists paid their respects. The club honoured him with a floral tribute and extended heartfelt condolences to his family and paid deep homage to his enduring legacy.