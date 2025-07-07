President’s office writes to Bengal govt over ‘graft’ complaint against state BJP leader

Kolkata: The Rashtrapati Bhavan Secretariat has reportedly sent a letter to the Bengal government, seeking an inquiry into allegations of corruption and disproportionate assets against state BJP general secretary Jagannath Chattopadhyay.

The letter, dated July 2 and signed by Gautam Kumar, under secretary at the President’s Secretariat, was reportedly addressed to Bengal CS. It outlines serious accusations involving illegal financial transactions and the accumulation of unaccounted wealth. Media reports related to the matter were also attached with the communication.

The complaint was reportedly filed by one Uday Singh, who identified himself as a BJP member. He alleged that Chattopadhyay had acquired substantial assets within a short span through unlawful means.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has reportedly asked the state government to conduct a detailed probe into the charges and take suitable legal and administrative action. It also directed that the complainant be informed of the outcome.

The complaint has simultaneously been sent to several Central agencies, including the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax department, Finance Ministry, Lokpal, Election Commission and BJP’s central leadership.

Chattopadhyay denied the allegations, called them “completely false” and politically motivated. “This is a conspiracy by the Trinamool Congress. They are trying to create obstacles, but nothing will come of it. I don’t have even a single paisa of benami property,” he said.

However, similar allegations have earlier surfaced from within the BJP itself, drawing media attention.

The Bengal government is yet to respond or confirm receipt of the letter.