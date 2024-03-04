President of Ramakrishna Mission admitted in hosp

Kolkata: President of Ramakrishna Math and Mission Srimat Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj has been admitted to the Ramkrishna Mission Seva Pratisthan for some days due to his bad health condition.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has wished for his speedy recovery. “Wish and pray for speedy recovery of Srimat Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj, the Revered President of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission. The ailing senior monk gives spiritual leadership to the world order of the Ramakrishnaites and remains the source of solace for millions of devotees across the globe. I join the Order, the monks, and the devotees in praying for the Revered Maharaj’s early recuperation. “ Banerjee wrote in her X handle. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished for a speedy recovery. “ I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of the President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj. His teachings and spiritual guidance are a beacon of light for many, and his contributions to our society’s spiritual growth and well-being cannot be overstated,” PM Modi wrote on his X handle. It is learnt that he was put under ventilation on Sunday following a sudden deterioration in his health condition. A medical board has also been formed. However, his health has improved since Sunday night and he is in stable condition. The doctors are hopeful that he will be shifted to the general bed on Tuesday.