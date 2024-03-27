President of Ramakrishna Math & Mission passes away

Kolkata: President of Ramakrishna Math and Mission Swami Smaranananda Maharaj passed away on Tuesday late evening. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conveyed her deep condolences to “his fellow monks, followers and devotees”.



He breathed his last at Ramakrishna Mission Seva Institution. He has been hospitalised since January 29 due to age-related ailments. He was 95 years old.

He took charge as the 16th President of the order on July 17 after the death of Swami Atmasthananda Maharaj. On January 29, he was admitted to the Ramakrishna

Mission Seva Institution due to a urinary tract infection.

On March 3, his health deteriorated and was put on ventilation. On March 13, a small surgery was performed on him. The doctors said that he also had kidney problems.

In March 2022, Swami Smaranananda fell seriously ill and was at a private hospital.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier had wished for his speedy recovery and also remembered how he gives spiritual leadership to the world order Mission and remains the source of solace for millions of devotees across the globe.

“Deeply saddened at the news of the demise tonight of Srimat Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj, the Revered President of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission. This great monk during his lifetime has given spiritual leadership to the world order of the Ramakrishnaites and remains the source of solace for millions of devotees across the globe. I convey my deepest condolence to all his fellow monks, followers and devotees,” wrote the Chief Minister on her Facebook page.