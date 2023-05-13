President of Mauritius on a 3-day visit to Kolkata

Kolkata: Prithvirajsing Roopun, seventh President of Mauritius, accompanied by his wife is scheduled to be in Kolkata for a three-day private visit starting from Sunday.

During his stay, the President will visit the famous Dakshineshwar Temple and Belur Math. The Honorary will also drop by the Memorial for Indentured Labourers at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust.

The President of the Republic of Mauritius is the head of state.

Mauritius is a Parliamentary republic, and the President’s role is ceremonial. The current office-holder Prithvirajsing Roopun took office on December 2, 2019.