President Murmu withholds assent to Bengal bills naming CM as univ Chancellor

Kolkata: President Droupadi Murmu has withheld assent to two amendment Bills related to state-aided universities in West Bengal, effectively rejecting the proposal to replace the Governor with the Chief Minister as Chancellor.

The President’s decision implies that the proposal to remove the Governor and appoint the Chief Minister as Chancellor of state universities has been effectively rejected.

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly had passed amendments to university laws, including those concerning Aliah University and the West Bengal University of Health Sciences, to appoint the Chief Minister as Chancellor.

A post by Lok Bhavan stated that existing Acts clearly designate the Governor as Chancellor by virtue of office.

The state government had argued that the move would curb the Governor’s powers and enable faster reforms, asserting that an elected Chief Minister should have greater administrative authority over universities.