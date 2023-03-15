President Murmu likely to visit Bengal from March 27

KOLKATA: President Draupadi Murmu is likely to arrive in Kolkata on March 27 on a two-day visit to West Bengal, an official at the state secretariat said on Tuesday.



During Murmu’s first visit to the state after becoming the president, the state government will host a civic reception in her honour at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, he said.

“The reception will be held on March 27 itself. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be present at the programme,” the official said. After reaching Kolkata, Murmu is likely to visit Netaji Bhavan, the residence of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. From there she will go to Jorasanko Thakurbari, the residence of Rabindranath Tagore. She is also likely to attend a programme of a nationalised bank on the first day of her visit, the official said. On March 28, she is likely to visit Belur Math before travelling to Santiniketan in Birbhum district. There, she is supposed to attend a programme at the Visva-Bharati university before returning to Delhi.