President House denies time to meet parents of RG Kar victim

Kolkata: The parents of the post graduate trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday expressed their unhappiness after they received a reply from Rashtrapati Bhawan where it was said that the President of India would not be able to meet them.

The victim’s father said that they had received a reply e-mail from the Rashtrapati Bhawan and it was stated that the President of India does not have time and hence the parents of the RG Kar victim would not be able to meet her.

A few weeks ago, the victim’s family wrote to the President of India expressing their wish to meet her.

The victim’s family members expressed disappointment saying that it was mentioned in the e-mail that their “request has been considered but could not be acceded to due to paucity of time”.

The parents of the victim met CBI director Praveen Sood in New Delhi on Thursday afternoon and they were told to “have patience”. According to him, the CBI director gave them a patient hearing and assured them that they would get justice. But for that, they will have to be patient.

The father of the victim said that even after seven months of the incident, the family had not got justice despite fighting for it. He further stated that he wanted to let the people know that their money spent on taxes was being misused.

Speaking to media reporters, the father on Thursday in Delhi said: “Seven months have passed by. There is no sign of justice till now. We have come here to meet the CBI director and our Supreme Court lawyer. We were begging for justice, but now we are fighting for it... We have also sent an e-mail to the Prime Minister and soon we will make it public. We want people to know how the taxpayers’ money is being misused...”

“We have not even received the death certificate because there are many discrepancies in the documents,” the father added.