President Droupadi Murmu to arrive in Darjeeling on March 6 for two-day visit

Siliguri: President Droupadi Murmu, is scheduled to visit North Bengal on March 6 and 7 where she is scheduled to attend two programmes at different locations in the Darjeeling district. Preparations have already begun in view of the President’s visit. According to sources, the President is likely to land at Lebong Helipad around 12:45 pm on March 6, subject to favourable weather conditions. She will then travel by road to Lok Bhavan (Raj Bhavan) in Darjeeling.



In the afternoon, the President will attend a cultural programme jointly organised by the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). The programme is scheduled to be held between 4 pm and 5 pm. Another event will also take place at Darjeeling Mall on the same day. President Murmu will stay overnight at Lok Bhavan in Darjeeling.

On March 7, the President is scheduled to participate in the 9th International Santhal Council.

A mass tree plantation programme has been organised as part of the council, which will take place at Majhithang in Bidhannagar under Phansidewa block, near Siliguri. The President will attend this tree plantation programme. She is expected to leave Darjeeling around 10am to attend the event before returning to New Delhi later in the day.

Another meeting of the council will be held on March 8 at the Airport Authority of India ground in Ghoshpukur. However, the President will not attend the conference, organisers confirmed. A 45-member organising committee has been constituted to conduct the programme to discuss issues related to the preservation of tribal communities, including the protection of indigenous culture, language, and economic development.

The previous edition of the conference was held in Assam. West Bengal Chief Minister has also been invited for

the programme.

Chhoton Kisku, Secretary of the organising committee said: “Experts from across India and abroad are expected to participate in this year’s conference. The President will inaugurate the programme.”