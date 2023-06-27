Presidency University rollback proposed 'Code of Conduct'

Kolkata: After a section of the students submitted a deputation to the Presidency University’s Dean of Students on Monday demanding the immediate expunge of certain sections of the “Code of Conduct”, the authorities have decided to roll back the proposed ‘Code of Conduct’.



The decision was taken after a detailed discussion with the review committee. According to the students, the decision of the authorities to take a step back was conveyed to the protesting students on Monday evening. “They will compile the existing rules,” a student stated.

The SFI unit of Presidency University collected views of students on the Code of Conduct through Google Form. They had raised issues with regard to four sections which included organising of meetings and processions without prior and proper approval from the authorities as a violation, production of identity card when requested by security officials and students being prohibited from furnishing audio and video clippings of any activity within the campus to media without prior approval from authorities.

The Preamble of the code of conduct states: “The Code of Conduct of Presidency University has been drawn for its employees and students for sustaining the high ethical standards of this heritage institution and of the broader community as a whole in which we function.”

Dean of Students ArunKumar Maiti said: “The draft copy of the code of conduct has been given to the students for their review.” It also classifies certain activities, including smoking within campus, misdemeanours and malpractices at time of student body elections or during any activity of the institute as going against the code of conduct.

The documents stated that if there is a case against a student for a possible breach of a code of conduct, then the committee will ascertain the merits of the case and inquire into the alleged violation through disciplinary action. It also strictly prohibits students from furnishing audio and video clippings of any activity within the campus to the media without obtaining prior approval from concerned authorities.