Presidency University likely to reclaim undergraduate admissions from WBJEEB

Kolkata: Presidency University is likely to reclaim control of its undergraduate (UG) admission process from the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB), with a majority of academic departments opting to conduct admissions independently.

Out of the university’s 19 departments, 14 have formally conveyed their decision to conduct admissions on their own after discussions at the departmental level and in the admission committee. The development strengthens the likelihood of a shift from the arrangement in place since 2015, under which WBJEEB has been conducting entrance examinations for the university’s undergraduate and postgraduate admissions.

If the proposal is cleared by the university’s highest decision-making body, then the WBJEEB will be formally informed that the university will conduct UG admissions from this year.

According to university sources, the move is driven by concerns over academic standards and the need for subject-specific evaluation. Teachers have for several years expressed dissatisfaction with the WBJEEB–conducted entrance system, arguing that centrally set question papers do not adequately assess subject aptitude or align with the academic requirements of Presidency University’s courses.

Of the 14 departments opting out, nine — including chemistry, political science and life sciences — have indicated that they will conduct their own multiple-choice-based entrance examinations. Five others, including geology, are considering alternative screening methods. Faculty members from the geology department said the subject is not taught at the school level, making general entrance tests based on physics or chemistry unsuitable for assessing aptitude or interest. The department has proposed preparing merit lists using a defined formula based on secondary and higher secondary examination scores.

The remaining five departments that had earlier supported continuing admissions through WBJEEB have been asked to reconsider their position and develop subject-specific admission models to ensure more effective candidate assessment. In 2025, Presidency University reverted to its own admission process for postgraduate courses, selecting candidates based on their graduation and Class XII marks.