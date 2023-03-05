Presidency University cracks the whip on 4 students

Kolkata: The Presidency University authorities have taken disciplinary action against four students for their alleged involvement in the unrest and violence that had transpired at the university and outside the university’s boys hostel — Eden Hindu Hostel — in February and August last year.



Out of these four students, two have been suspended from all academic activities and debarred from admission to the Eden Hindu Hostel. The suspended students will not be able to attend the classes as well as write the end-semester examination.

While the other two have been debarred from taking admission to the hostel, they are also not being allowed to visit the hostel.

On August 9, 2022, a ‘high-powered’ committee was formed by Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia to investigate the unrest

in campus which had led to alleged beating up of students on the street.

The committee had gathered information through depositions submitted by students, security personnel and employees. Moreover, CCTV footage and digital evidence was also taken into account. The recent incident of violence had allegedly happened outside the university’s hostel.

The decision to debar the two students from hostel admission is because the committee also probed the alleged incidents of physical assault on students and attacks on university’s property on February 22 night till early hours of February 23.