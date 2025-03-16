Presidency Univ: Tentative dates announced for entrance exams

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the tentative schedule for entrance tests for admission to Presidency University’s undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

According to the announced dates, the Presidency University Bachelor’s Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET-2025) for admission to the four-year BA and BSc courses will be held on June 21 and 22. Meanwhile, the Presidency University Master’s Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET-2025) for postgraduate admissions is scheduled for July 27. However, the board has yet to disclose the dates for the online application process.

In addition to PUBDET and PUMDET, WBJEEB conducts several other common entrance examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate professional, vocational and general degree courses across the state. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE), which facilitates admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, technology, pharmacy and architecture across universities, government colleges and self-financing institutes in the state, is set to take place on April 27.

Similarly, JENPAS UG-2025, the entrance test for BSc Nursing and paramedical courses, is scheduled for May 25. JELET-2025, which allows lateral entry into engineering, technology and pharmacy courses, will be conducted on June 15.

Moreover, JECA-2025, for admission into the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programme, is set for July 20, while JEMScN-2025, for MSc Nursing admissions, is slated for July 13. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has clarified that all the announced dates remain tentative and may be subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances.