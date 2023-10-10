Preserving the Sundarbans, reviving letters: Durga Puja with purpose

KOLKATA: Have you been to the Sundarbans, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and seen how plastic pollution has spread everywhere? Have you noticed the loud music disturbing the natural habitat of the royal Bengal Tiger and other animals? Salt Lake’s CE Block Welfare Association, in its 44th year of Durga Puja celebrations, has chosen the theme ‘Saving the Sundarbans.’



Led by Debashis Sen, MD of Hidco and chairman of NKDA, and in partnership with the Forest and Tourism departments of the Government of West Bengal, the Almere Puja Association, Holland, and the Kolkata Society of Cultural Heritage, they aim to raise awareness and protect the Sundarbans’ unique ecosystem, also the world’s largest delta and mangrove forest.

Sen highlighted Durga Puja is an ideal platform to sensitise the numerous tourists who visit Sundarbans. “Several tourists visit Sundarbans, a UNESCO Heritage site, and it is important to sensitise them about its fragile ecosystem and what better way can there be to use another UNESCO heritage icon, the Durga Puja to create awareness”, said Sen, president of CE Block puja.

From real mangroves, honey collectors, Bonbibi, patachitra of Sunderbans to a photo exhibition, the CE Block puja will represent Sundarbans in the best possible way. Workers from the Sundarbans have come to help build the pandal under the guidance of art director Amit Chatterjee.

Meanwhile, Kidderpore Palli Saradiya is taking a step back in time, exploring the art of letter writing, which has sadly faded away. In today’s fast-paced world dominated by technology and social media, the charm of handwritten letters has been forgotten. However, Kidderpore Palli Saradiya is determined to revive this personal form of communication, reminding us of the beauty of a handwritten letter with their theme puja.

Young Boys Club is celebrating 54th Durga Puja with the theme ‘Devi Durga - The Power of Universe’ where 32 feet idol will be placed outside pandal with ten globes in her hands symbolising ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ i.e. the world is one family. “Inside, you can see beautiful jhinuk work. There’s a model of Chandrayaan-3 to celebrate India’s lunar success outside the pandal,” said Vikrant Singh, youth president of the club.