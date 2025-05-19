Preserving cultural significance: KMC plans Mullick Ghat flower market overhaul

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), in collaboration with Kolkata Police and the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), is set to undertake a significant renovation of the iconic Mullick Ghat flower market, one of Asia’s largest flower markets, situated along the Hooghly River.

It was learnt that the initiative aims to address long standing issues such as encroachments, inadequate infrastructure and traffic congestion while preserving the market’s cultural and economic significance.

The project is currently in the planning stage. Once the Horticulture department grants approval, the KMC will prepare a detailed project report (DPR). While preserving its century-long history and heritage, the market will undergo extensive modernisation where a “mall” dedicated entirely to the flower trade will come up. According to KMC sources, concrete roads and parking spaces will be constructed to accommodate large lorries, smaller vehicles like toto vans and other transport for flower deliveries. The premises will be adorned with ample and aesthetically pleasing lighting arrangements. The mall will house both wholesale and retail shops. To address the daily wastage of unsold flowers, a cold storage facility will be introduced, allowing flowers to be preserved and sold on subsequent days, reducing financial losses. Discussions were held in March for the initiative, involving key stakeholders, including SMP chairman Rathendra Raman, KMC municipal commissioner Dhaval Jain and Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma, alongside engineers and traffic officials.

The Mullick Ghat Flower Market, established in 1855 by Rammohan Mullick, has thrived for over 130 years, attracting traders, photographers and tourists with its vibrant array of flowers.

However, temporary displacement of traders during the renovation is anticipated, posing challenges for the market’s daily operations.

The project also encompasses the restoration of other ghats, including Armenian, Gwalior, Baje Kadamtala, Kumartuli, Nimtala and Ahiritola, reflecting a comprehensive effort to enhance Kolkata’s riverfront, said an official.