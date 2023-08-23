Preserved since time immemorial, ‘Shami tree’ to boost tourism in South Dinajpur

Tourism is all set to grow revolving around a tree in Bairhatta under the Harirampur Block of South Dinajpur. However, this is no ordinary tree. The tree is shrouded in mythology. People of Bairhatta village in Harirampur block have preserved the Shami Brikshya (tree) that finds mention in the Mahabharata cutting across religions, since time immemorial.

The district administration has even improved the infrastructure to boost tourism that revolves around this tree.

Pavitra Lama, BDO Harirampur block, said: “The people of the area have been worshiping the tree as the holy Shami tree of Mahabharata for many years.

Besides, tourists come from far and wide to see the tree. We have already taken initiatives to improve this area and promote it as a tourist destination centered around the Shami tree. We are also trying to get this place to be declared as a heritage site. We will complete the process of giving a facelift to this area within the next two months.”

It is believed that Bairhatta is one of the locations where the Mahabharata had enfolded. The epic has it that the Pandavas in incognito, took shelter in the palace of King Birat. Locals believe that Bairhatta is the place where King Birat’s palace was located.

Debris of the palace can still be seen here. It is also said that Kichaka, the army chief of King Birat was killed by Bhima. A tank at Bairhatta is still called Kichaka Kunda.

Samit Ghosh, a local historian of Balurghat, said: “It is believed that this ancient Shami Brikshya, at the entrance of the village, is the one in which Nakula, one of the Pandavas, is said to have hidden the weapons used by the Pandavas before going into exile.”

Everyday, people from different parts of the state flock to Bairhatta to see the tree. People from both Hindu and Muslim communities, transcending religious differences, maintain this Shami tree. Owing to this tree, tourism has grown thereby replenishing the local economy, especially post the pandemic.

Aminur Rahman, a local resident, said: “Since my childhood days I have heard about this tree and its history. However, we do not know how old the Shami tree is. An annual fair is held under the Shami tree on Poila Baisakh (New Year day.) We want this Shami tree, rich in history of Mahabharata, to be further promoted as a major tourist attraction.”