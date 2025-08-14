Preserve Khudiram Bose’s death sentence document, says Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for the preservation of the historic document recording the death sentence awarded to Khudiram Bose, to be kept in the Kolkata Police Museum as a shining example of Bengal’s freedom struggle.

Banerjee shared on social media the original order of the death sentence given to the young revolutionary in the Muzaffarpur bomb case, noting that he went to the gallows laughing and refused to bow before the British.

“Bangla has not learned to bow down and we should always hold our head high to protect people’s rights amidst fascist forces,” she wrote. The sentence was pronounced on July 13, 1908, by the High Court of Judicature at Fort William in Bengal, presently the Calcutta High Court. The official document affirms the execution order for Khudiram, one of India’s youngest revolutionary martyrs.

On Monday, while paying tribute to Khudiram on his death anniversary, Banerjee criticised the makers of the Hindi film Kesari Chapter 2 for wrongly depicting him as having the surname “Singh” and being from Punjab. She alleged that the misrepresentation was part of an “attack on the Bengali language” and an insult to those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s Independence.

Her criticism comes amid recent incidents in BJP-ruled states where Bengali identity has been targeted, including Bengali speakers being branded “Bangladeshi” and served NRC notices.

Taking to her X handle (formerly Twitter) on Monday, she wrote: “My respectful obeisance on the death anniversary of revolutionary Khudiram Bose. Recently, in a Hindi film, Khudiram was called ‘Singh’. Why are those who gave their lives for freedom being insulted? Will language-terrorists try to distort even the life of trailblazing martyr Khudiram? Our indomitable Medinipur boy has been shown as a Punjabi youth. Unbearable!”