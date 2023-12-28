Preserve CCTV footage till results are out: Madhyamik Board

Kolkata: In its commitment to ensure the integrity and security of the Madhyamik Examination 2024, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Thursday directed all venue supervisors associated with the examination for proper preservation of CCTV footage of their respective venues.



The move is aimed at effective monitoring and resolution of any incidents that may occur during the examination period.

“It is mandatory for all the Madhyamik examination centres to preserve CCTV footage for each day of the examination 2024 until the publication of the results. This measure is essential to maintain the highest standards of security, transparency and fairness throughout the examination process,” the directive from WBBSE secretary Subrata Ghosh read.

The measures include continuous recording from 8 am to 5 pm during the examination. It should be ensured that the CCTV system has sufficient storage capacity to retain the footage till the publication of results. There should be a reliable back up procedure to prevent any data loss due to technical issues or unforeseen circumstances. Access to the CCTV should be restricted to authorized personnel only.

The recording should remain in the custody of the headmaster/ venue supervisor / Centre secretary who shall be responsible for its custody and availability in case of need.