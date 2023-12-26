Presence of wild animal sparks panic

Raiganj: The presence of a fierce wild animal sparked panic among the residents near Indo–Bangladesh border at Malan under Hemtabad



Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district.

Hearing this news, the members of the North Dinajpur unit of People For Animals reached the locality and collected pugmarks of the animal.

Prashanta Singha Roy, a resident of Malan said: “On Monday, some villagers found a leopard-like animal moving in a maize field. Some Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) officials also informed the farmers that they too found a wild animal moving inside the border fencing. We want the forest officials to identify and cage it immediately.”

Gautam Tantia, the Secretary of People For Animals of North Dinajpur district said: “Hearing about the presence of a wild animal, we visited the village in the afternoon on Monday.

The pugmark has no similarity with leopard. It may be a wild fishing cat. We had a talk with the BSF jawans near the border.

They have been told to keep a watch. We told the local residents to be awake till the mystery is revealed. In case of need, temporary CCTV may be arranged in the village to identify the animal. The forest officials have been informed about it.”

Dawa Sangma Sherpa, the Divisional Forest Officer of Raiganj Social Forestry Division said: The pugmark was not of any leopard. It is being verified by our expert.

Our concerned range officer with his team will reach the locality soon. In the meantime, the residents will remain watchful in their work places.”