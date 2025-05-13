‘Presence of metallic sediment deposition in Rabindra Sarobar may be toxic in nature’

Kolkata: A recent study for assessing the present health of the 72-acre Rabindra Sarobar has revealed the presence of metallic sediment deposition which may be toxic in nature. The deposition of heavy metals like zinc, magnesium has been found which is harmful for aquatic life in the waterbody.

“The water quality has been found to be more or less okay. However, the sediment has the presence of metallic deposition which may be toxic in nature. We will soon sent this report to our expert panel on Rabindra Sarobar which is led by Kalyan Rudra, Chairman of West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) for a detailed analysis and outcome of the test report,” said a senior official of Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), the custodian of Rabindra Sarobar.

The study about water quality and sedimentation has been carried out by the WBPCB. A senior official of KMDA said that the presence of toxic materials is not at all surprising with the waterbody not undergoing desilting for a period of at least three decades. It is only the sides of the waterbody from where the accumulated sludge has been removed on multiple occasions. “Formation of algae, organic waste resulting from leaves falling from the trees and later getting decomposed in the water bed, bird droppings and several other factors have contributed to the toxicity of the water,” he added.

The KMDA will submit the report to the National Green Tribunal soon after getting recommendation from the expert panel but the prima facie recommendation from the WBPCB has clearly stated that desilting is essential for the waterbody. In recent times, there have been instances of fish deaths and environmentalists have raised questions regarding the lake’s water quality. A non-governmental organisation last year had filed a petition with the NGT stating that the health of the water body is deteriorating due to lack of desilting.

Following this, the expert committee that works for curbing the pollution of the waterbody held a meeting where the decision of conducting an overall water quality survey of the lake was taken. The School of Water Resource Engineering of Jadavpur University has already started a bathymetric survey.

“Once we are armed with the findings of this water test report and bathymetric survey, we can discuss with NGT on how we can proceed with dredging of the waterbody without affecting the ecosystem. Currently, the use of any machinery that causes pollution is prohibited in the Lake’s water,” added the official.