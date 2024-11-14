Preps in full swing for traditional ‘Bolla Rakshakali’ Puja in S Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur’s renowned ‘Bolla Rakshakali’ Puja to be celebrated on November 22 has set the stage for grand celebrations as preparations reach their peak. Every year, this age-old festival draws thousands of devotees from various parts of North Bengal. One of the primary attractions of the Puja is the distribution of batasha (sugar candies), which holds a significant place in the rituals. To meet the high demand, local artisans from Patiram and surrounding areas are working tirelessly, producing quintals of ‘batasha’ day and night. However, questions loom over their profitability this year, leaving many artisans anxious.

Alongside ‘batasha’, local craftsmen are also busy preparing a variety of sugar-based offerings, including khaja, chanch kadam and jam. From the day after Bhai Phonta, they’ve been focusing on maintaining quality for the Puja season. While some target wholesale markets, others plan to set up stalls at the fair. However, local artisans claim their market share has shrunk significantly over the years due to competition from outstation traders who have set up their own production units near Bolla. Local artisans have expressed concerns about the growing competition. “Outstation artisans are setting up their own factories, cutting into our profits,” one artisan lamented. The cost of raw materials has also surged, with high-quality sugar priced at Rs 4,400 to Rs 4,500 per quintal and lime at Rs 600 to Rs 700 per quintal. Adding labour and other operational expenses, the profit margin has thinned considerably.

Just a few years ago, artisans in Patiram used to produce 40-50 quintals of ‘batasha’. Now, they hesitate to produce even 10-15 quintals due to the risks involved. Their hopes rest solely on strong sales during the Puja. Whether the blessings of Bolla Rakshakali will help them turn a profit remains to be seen. Despite the challenges, some artisans remain hopeful. Shajahan Das, a ‘batasha’ trader, said: “We are optimistic about good sales this year. If the fair attracts large crowds, our sales will improve further. We’ve set a target to produce around 40-50 quintals of ‘batasha’ with the help of five artisans. The Bolla Puja Committee is supporting us in every possible way. This year, production is underway in four factories at Bolla and ‘batasha’ will also be sourced from Balurghat, Patiram and Gangarampur.” Another trader, Arghya Sarkar, added: “Offering ‘batasha’ to Bolla Kali has been a longstanding tradition. This season usually brings good business for us. We are expecting a profitable year, with local and outstation artisans contributing to the production.”