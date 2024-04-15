Preps in full swing for Mamata’s road show in Siliguri today

Siliguri: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a road show in Siliguri on Tuesday in support of Gopal Lama, Darjeeling Lok Sabha candidate nominated by Trinamool Congress.



The Darjeeling district committee (plains) is all set to make the road show a colorful yet informative one with a message of “unity in diversity”.

The rally will take place from Mahatma Gandhi Chawk and continue till Baghajatin Park. Representatives from different religions and communities will be in the first row of the rally. Dance troops and music groups from different communities will also be present in their traditional attire.

Meanwhile, to ensure the safety and security of the CM and others, C Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police, inspected the route of the road show. He also visited Baghajatin Park.

Papiya Ghosh, president of Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress said: “We are very excited for the road show. We have almost completed our preparations. This rally will be a colourful one with a message of unity.

People belonging to the tea garden area in Darjeeling district will also participate in the rally carrying baskets, which they use for plucking tea, to highlight the culture of tea gardens.” “People belonging to Nepali, Adivasi, Rajbanshi, Matua and others will be participating in the road show,” Ghosh added.

According to Papiya, beating of the drums will mark the beginning of the road show. Thereafter, representatives from different religions, including Hindu, Christian, Buddhist, Sikh, Islam and others, will walk in the rally.

The election theme song released by TMC will be played during the road show. Some senior leaders of the party who will maintain the rally will be in the last row.

Owing to the rally, traffic restrictions will be imposed on Hill Cart Road. Goods vehicles will be diverted to another road via Matigara, Kawakhali and Burdwan Road.

All arrangements are being made so that people do not face any difficulty, said a police source.