Preps in full swing for forthcoming tourist season

Siliguri: Preparations are in full swing in Siliguri for the forthcoming tourist season. The town is the most important transit point for tourists visiting the Darjeeling Hills, Kalimpong, Sikkim and Dooars. At present it has emerged as a stopover destination as well. From the district administration to the police and the civic body, everyone is working to ensure that tourists return with great experiences.



The Siliguri Police Commissionerate (SPC) has set up ‘Tourist Assistance Booths’ at two places in Siliguri to ensure hassle-free tourism experience for tourists. The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has given Surya Sen Park, one of the largest parks of Siliguri, a facelift.

Boating facilities have been reintroduced in the park. Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, inaugurated the boating facility on Friday.

“Sometimes tourists stay in Siliguri for a few days. They then visit different tourist attractions in and around Siliguri. We have given a facelift to the park and reintroduced boating facilities. A climbing wall will also be set up in the park soon,” said the Mayor.

Meanwhile, SPC has set up ‘Tourist Assistance Booths’ at Bagdogra Airport taxi stand and New Jalpaiguri Railway Station taxi stand. Both the booths have been operational since Thursday.

“We are determined to provide all kinds of assistance to the tourists and give them a hassle-free experience. The booths are manned by SPC personnel,” said Subhendra Kumar, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP).

Every year, during the festive season, a large number of tourists arrive in Siliguri on their way to different tourist spots in the Hills and Dooars.

Almost every year complaints are lodged by tourists alleging harassment. A few traders and drivers misguide tourists and charge excess money from them. The police booths have been set up to address such issues. Two landline numbers have been provided for this.

The numbers are — 0353- 2551242 for Bagdogra and 0353- 2691413 for NJP.