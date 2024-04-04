Preps in full swing for CM’s public meet in South Dinajpur on April 6

BALURGHAT: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hold a public meeting in South Dinajpur district on April 6.

She will hold a public meeting in the Baguit area of Tapan Block. Polling for Balurghat Lok Sabha seat will be held on April 26.

The Chief Minister will hold a rally on that day in support of Balurghat LS Trinamool Congress candidate Biplab Mitra. On the same day, she will go from South Dinajpur to North Dinajpur district and hold a meeting there as well. With this, TMC leaders and workers are now extremely busy in the district. Strict security arrangements are being made by the administration in the area where the CM will hold public meetings.

Regarding this visit of the Chief Minister, Biplap Mitra said: “We have come to know that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is coming to campaign for the polls for the Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency on April 6. On that day, she will hold a public meeting

in Baguit area of Tapan. We are already making all kinds of preparations for her visit. All our leaders and workers have been directed to make this visit a success. TMC workers and supporters from all eight blocks will attend her rally on that day. Moreover, a large number of the general public will come to the meeting. All preparations are being made by our team for this.

Adequate vehicles have been arranged to bring general public, workers and supporters.

The CM will arrive at Tapan by helicopter at 12 noon and address the crowd. On the same day, she will also hold a public meeting in North Dinajpur.”A temporary helipad has been constructed next to where the Chief Minister will address

the gathering. Biplab Mitra, party president Subhas Bhawal and other top leaders of the district have already visited the CM’s

meeting place. It is learnt that sufficient police personnel will be deployed on the day to avoid any untoward incidents.

Biplab Mitra said: “We are making preparations for the gathering of about lakhs of people in that meeting in Tapan.”