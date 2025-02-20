Preps for Terai Himalayan Festival gather steam

Siliguri: The administration is gearing up for the first-ever Terai Himalayan Festival, a day-long cultural extravaganza that will be held on February 23 in Siliguri. The preparations are in full swing. The stretch from Sevoke More to Airview More will be beautifully decorated for the festival. This vibrant street festival, organised by the Darjeeling District Administration, Siliguri Metropolitan Police and Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), brings together culture, music, art and entertainment for all.

Two exciting segments will be there; one named ‘Happy Street’ will start from 12 pm and will continue until 10 pm and the cultural programme will start from 6 pm. A special traffic management plan will be in place, as one side of the road will be blocked for the festival. Apart from game shows and performances during ‘Happy Street’, there will be different food stalls, flower stalls, paintings and crafts.

A stage will be constructed at Air View More for the cultural event. A large number of police personnel will be deployed there to control the crowd. “This festival is not just about music and performances; it is a full-day experience offering diverse attractions for people of all ages. Highlights include cultural performances and traditional dances by artists from across North Bengal, showcasing the region’s rich heritage,” said Preeti Goyel, district magistrate of Darjeeling.