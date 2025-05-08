Preparedness: Mock drills conducted in North Bengal

Siliguri: With “Operation Sindoor” flagged off and directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs to conduct mock drills, many locations in North Bengal tested their preparedness for any eventualities. From the Shashastra Seema Bal (SSB), police and schools, awareness programmes and hands-on training were imparted.

In Alipurduar, the district police conducted a parallel mock drill to inspect key bridges on National Highway 31C — an essential link to Northeast India. Two teams were deployed to scan bridges from Alipurduar to Ethelbari and from Alipurduar to the Sankosh Bridge near the Assam border. Each bridge was checked using metal detectors to ensure there were no explosives, as part of broader efforts to enhance security and infrastructure protection in the region. A mock drill was conducted at Techno India Group Public School, Balurghat, to train students in emergency preparedness during potential wartime situations. The training was led by Associate NCC Officer Lieutenant Samiran Saha, who provided hands-on demonstrations to students. He stated: “We trained students on how to respond and stay safe during a war-like scenario.” School Principal SP Sinha remarked: “The NCC officer guided our students on how to protect themselves and their families during emergencies. This training has empowered them to act responsibly and help others in such situations.”

A mock drill was conducted at a private school located at Kalamjot, Matigara block, by the 41 Battalion of the SSB under the Siliguri Frontier. Over a thousand students, teachers, staff and parents participated in the drill, which aimed to increase awareness and readiness in the event of natural disasters or wartime emergencies. SSB officers demonstrated fire extinguishing techniques, stretcher-making and rescue methods.

AKC Singh, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), said: “Such drills are very important for public awareness and resilience. More such initiatives should be taken.” A participating student shared: “We learned how to stay safe and help others during emergencies.”

A similar mock drill was conducted at a private school in Malbazar, Jalpaiguri, on Wednesday to prepare students for possible wartime emergencies. School Principal Dilip Sarkar addressed the students, emphasising the importance of awareness and preparedness. “As responsible citizens, students must know how to stay safe during a war-like situation,” he said.

Around 2,000 students participated in the drill in phases and were encouraged to spread awareness within their communities. This type of preparedness activity is uncommon in North Bengal, where the current generation has never experienced a war-like scenario since 1971. The initiative sparked curiosity and reflection among students and parents.