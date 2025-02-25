Preparations underway for Maha Shivaratri at Jalpesh Temple

Jalpaiguri: Last-minute preparations by the administration and the Jalpesh Temple Committee are in full swing for Maha Shivaratri at the 360-year-old Jalpesh Temple. With lakhs of pilgrims expected to visit, the district police have implemented strict security measures. The annual Jalpesh fair will be held at the Zilla Parishad ground and administrative activities have intensified. The temple has been adorned with decorative lighting, creating a vibrant festive atmosphere.

Maha Shivaratri celebrations began on Wednesday, marking what is believed to be the divine wedding of Lord Shiva. This year’s event holds special significance as it coincides with the Maha Kumbh, a once-in-144-years event. According to Hindu tradition, bathing at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj during the Kumbh is considered highly auspicious. Since many devotees may not be able to travel to Prayagraj, the Jalpesh Temple authorities sent a representative to collect sacred water and soil from the confluence. These were ceremoniously offered at the temple’s ‘Suvarna Kunda’ (pond) by five priests on Sunday.

The Maha Shivaratri fair at Jalpesh coincides with the final day of the Kumbh Snan festival in Prayagraj. Devotees are expected to take a holy dip in the Suvarna Kunda Ghat, believing it grants religious merit equivalent to bathing at the Maha Kumbh. Priests at Jalpesh affirm that those unable to visit Prayagraj can still receive blessings by taking a ritual bath and offering water to Lord Shiva at Jalpesh on this sacred occasion. Samarendra Nath Bhattacharya, the chief priest of Jalpesh Temple, emphasised the spiritual importance of this year’s Maha Shivaratri. “This is the most auspicious day to worship Lord Shiva. As it aligns with the culmination of Maha Kumbh, it carries even greater significance. Devotees who bathe in Jalpesh and offer water to Lord Shiva on this day are believed to attain peace and happiness in their lives,” he stated. The Maha Shivaratri rituals will commence at 9:42 am on February 26 and conclude at 8:31 am the following day. Girindranath Deb,

secretary of the Jalpesh Temple Trustee Board, anticipates an unprecedented turnout.

“With Maha Kumbh and Maha Shivaratri coinciding, we expect a significantly larger gathering than in previous years. Many devotees will visit Jalpesh to take a holy dip and offer prayers to Lord

Shiva,” he said.