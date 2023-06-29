Preparations in top gear for Abhishek’s Kushmandi rally

BALURGHAT: A group of administrative and police officials visited the spot where Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee will address a public meeting on July 1 as part of his rural campaign trail in South Dinajpur.



Abhishek is scheduled to address the public at the Kantabari Adivasi School ground in Kushmandi Block and is scheduled to arrive at 1 pm to address the convention.

A makeshift helipad is being built there.

District president of South Dinajpur TMC, Mrinal Sarkar, and youth president of district TMC, Ambarish Sarkar, inspected the ground on Thursday to review the preparations.

Sub-divisional police officer of Gangarampur and Dipanjan Bhattacharjee, Dendrup Sherpa, Additional Superintendent of Police said: “We visited the ground where the TMC Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee will address the public convention. A temporary helipad is being built there. We have initiated measures for a tight security arrangement.”

Mrinal Sarkar said: “A few months ago, Abhishek Banerjee had visited Gangarampur Block to attend a Trinamool party programme. He had then stated that he would visit again to campaign for the TMC candidates for the forthcoming rural poll at the Gangarampur subdivision of South Dinajpur. We are expecting a mammoth participation of the people.”

“The ground can accommodate 20,000 people. Our party candidates who are contesting in this rural poll will be present there,” added Sarkar.