Preparations in full swing as Cooch Behar gears up for ‘Boro Tara Ma Puja’

Cooch Behar: Preparations for one of the oldest pujas in Cooch Behar district — the worship of Boro Tara Ma — are in full swing.

This revered celebration, held within the Madan Mohan Temple premises, carries a legacy of nearly 150 years. Locally, the goddess is affectionately known as Boro Tara Ma, and she is worshipped at the Kathamiya Temple within the Madan Mohan complex.

Since its inception, the puja has drawn immense enthusiasm from the local populace. On the day of worship, devotees gather in large numbers at the temple premises from early evening. Alongside witnessing the rituals of Boro Tara Ma, many also light candles in the Madan Mohan Temple on this auspicious night.

The Devatha Trust Board, which now oversees the religious ceremonies once patronised by the Maharajas of Cooch Behar, has taken charge of organising the Boro Tara Ma Puja. Royal priest Hirendra Nath Bhattacharya shared that the puja follows a long-standing tradition of five sacrifices — Patha (goat), Payra (pigeon), Hans (duck), Bhera (lamb), and Magur fish. In earlier times, Kachhop (turtle) was offered instead of Magur, but it was later replaced while retaining the ritual’s symbolic significance. There is also a tradition of burning ‘Sati’ fish as part of the offerings to the goddess.

Among the five sacrifices, food offerings are made to Boro Tara Ma, and luchi (traditional fried bread) is also offered as Prasad. A large crowd of devotees gathers every year to witness the rituals.

After Lakshmi Puja, the process of idol-making begins at the Kathamiya Temple of Madan Mohan Bari. Currently, preparations are underway for this year’s celebration.

This puja, initiated under the patronage of the Maharajas of Cooch Behar, has always included traditional sacrificial rites. During the royal era, it was conducted exclusively for the Maharajas; later, it was shifted to the present temple premises.

The idol of Boro Tara Ma is distinct in its form — around ten and a half hands tall, jet black in colour, and adorned with unique attributes. Unlike conventional depictions, the idol holds a goat in her right hand and a sara (plate) filled with blood instead of the usual Mundu (severed head). The deity is beautifully ornamented with a garland of 108 gold and silver Mundus, enhancing her majestic presence.