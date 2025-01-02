Preparations for Madhyamik examinations underway

Kolkata: As part of the preparations for the forthcoming Madhyamik (secondary) examinations, 2025, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced that it will soon hold a series of meetings with head examiners.

These meetings, scheduled to take place in four phases across different regions, will commence on January 9 in the North Bengal region and will conclude on January 13 in Kolkata. The sessions will be attended by the president of the WBBSE, the secretary and other board officials and will focus on crucial aspects such as evaluation procedures, online processes, post-publication review (PPR) and post-publication scrutiny (PPS).

The Madhyamik examinations will be held from February 10 to 22. As in previous years, the Board is taking stringent measures to ensure a fair examination process. Schools with CCTV cameras and boundary walls have been selected as examination centres, and inspections will be conducted to check their readiness before the examinations.

In an effort to prevent cheating, each question paper will have a unique serial number embedded in codes, printed in different locations on the pages.

Students will be required to write the serial number of their question paper on their answer sheets. This will enable the Board to trace any leaks and identify those responsible.

The Board has also issued clear rules for students. Only admit cards and registration cards are permitted at the examination centre. Parents and guardians are not permitted to enter the premises and the use of mobile phones or any electronic devices is strictly prohibited. Students must remain in the examination hall until the examination concludes. Any form of malpractice to achieve good results is strictly prohibited.