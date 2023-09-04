Preparations for Dhupguri Assembly bypoll in full swing

Jalpaiguri: With the Dhupaguri Assembly by-election scheduled for today, the Jalpaiguri district election office is finalising preparations for the election.



Strict security measures have been implemented in and around the election areas. Additionally, arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of polling staff inside the forested areas. This includes patrolling by forest staff and escorting personnel.

Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara mentioned that due to the presence of elephant corridors in several polling station areas, elephant squad has been deployed to monitor the herds.

The total number of voters in the Dhupaguri Assembly constituency are 2,69,416. Among them, 131,308 are female voters, 1,37,574 are male voters, and there are 3 third-gender voters. According to sources from the district election office, out of a total of 260 booths, 72 have been identified as sensitive. Four Central Force personnel will oversee security in each booth. Additionally, all 260 booths are monitored through cameras and webcasting, including 2 model booths. Thirty companies of central forces have already been deployed to Dhupguri, where patrolling and route marches are ongoing. According to the office, the total number of polling workers across the 260 booths is 1,200, with 20 per cent of personnel held in reserve.

Today, voters will determine the fate of 7 candidates.

Meanwhile, due to the presence of polling stations in several forested areas in Binnaguri and Banarhat areas of the Assembly constituency, extra precautions have been taken.

According to sources from the Forest department, special measures have been implemented in Diana, Reti, Gadhearkuti, and Moraghat forest areas, which contain three elephant corridors — Reti-Moraghat, Reti-Central Dyna, and Moraghat-Central Dyna. Patrolling in these areas commenced from Monday night onwards. Furthermore, each booth will be visited by Forest department personnel, and the presiding officer will have the patrolling van number. The forest workers will visit the booths in phases today.

Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara stated: “On Monday, the polling workers departed for their respective booths from the DCRC conducted at the Jalpaiguri II campus of the University of North Bengal. Everything is proceeding as normal, and special precautions are in place to protect booths from potential elephant attacks in forest village areas.”