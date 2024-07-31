Preparations for construction of Gangasagar Setu afoot in full swing

Kolkata: The preparations for construction of Gangasagar Setu on Muriganga River to connect Kachuberia with Lot 8 at Sagar Islands is ongoing in full swing with the state Public Works Department preparing the detailed project report for the bridge and adequate measures being taken for facilitating the construction of approach road on either side of the bridge.



Sources said the state has identified 12 acres of land on either side for making the approach road.

“The Land and Land Reforms department has finished the survey of land for the approach road.

There are 48 people on the side of Sagar and the same on the side of Kakdwip from whom we need to take land for the road. On the Sagar side, except one person, all have agreed to provide land. On the Kakdwip side, half of the residents have given consent. We are in constant talks with the land owners and we are hopeful that taking possession of land will not be an issue,” said Bankim Chandra Hazra, state Sunderban Affairs minister and MLA of Sagar.

Manturam Pakhira, MLA Patharpratima said that all of those who will be giving land for the project will be duly compensated. The approach road will be approximately 1.5 km with 932 m on the Kakdwip Lot 8 side and 660 metre in the Kachuberia side.

In February, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state on its own will take up construction of the bridge after repeated requests from the Centre for funds yielded no fruits.

Every year, lakhs of pilgrims from different states come to Sagar Islands for taking holy dip during the Gangasagar Mela. They have to cross over from Kachuberia to Lot 8 on vessels which is time consuming and maintaining the navigation channel is a big challenge.

A record 1 crore 10 lakh people across the country took the holy dip at Sagar Islands this year, surpassing all previous records.

The proposed 5 km bridge will entail an expenditure of Rs 1500 crore out of which Rs 200 crore has been allocated in the state budget for 2024-25.

“The bridge connecting LOT8 and Kachuberia at Sagar Island will not only provide better connectivity but also give a boost to the socio-economic strata and tourism potential of the area,” a senior Nabanna official said.