Preparations for Chhath Puja in full swing in Siliguri

After Durga and Kali Puja, Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) and Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) are all set for the upcoming Chhath Puja with preparations going on in full swing.

The SJDA is setting up ghats at river banks for Chhath Puja and SMC is taking preparations for waste management and cleanliness.

Chairman of SJDA and Mayor of SMC already held a meeting regarding Chhath Puja. Gautam Deb, the Mayor and Sourav Chakraborty, Chairman SJDA visited every Chhath Puja river bank in Siliguri to take stock of all the river banks almost one week ago.

Sourav Chakraborty said: “After Bihar, the second largest Chhath Puja of this region takes place in Siliguri. More than one crore people come to Siliguri on Chhath Puja. Therefore, we give it immense importance. SJDA has started setting up puja ghats at Mahananda River bank in Siliguri. We will make sure that no one faces any problems during the puja.”

Gautam Deb said: “Keeping the safety of people in mind, we won’t allow visitors to get down in the river. Only devotees will be allowed. SMC workers will be deployed at all the ghats. Dustbins are being kept at the river banks. No one will be allowed to litter the area during Puja.”

SMC will provide workers at Lal Mohan Moulick Niranjan Ghat and Parvati Ghat. SJDA will set up 22 ghats in the SMC area. All the ghats will be decorated and CCTV cameras will be installed. About Rs 77 lakh has been sanctioned for the work. Apart from the SMC area, they will set up ghats in Dabgram-Fulbari, Jalpaiguri and Mainaguri. A full-fledged monitoring will take place on the ghats from

November 17 to 20.