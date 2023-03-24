Prem Poddar takes charge as V-C of Darj Hill Univ

darjeeling: Prem Poddar took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of the Darjeeling Hills University (DHU) on Friday in Mungpoo. After taking charge, the Vice-Chancellor held a meeting with the heads of the Hill colleges.



The DHU had started in November 2021. It has around 400 students at present. Six subjects are being taught at the DHU at present. The subjects include English, Political Science, History, Nepali, Mass Communication and Mathematics.

With the infrastructure and recruitment process not yet complete, online classes are being held. An ITI building in Mungpoo is being used as the temporary administrative building for the University.

“The meeting with the heads of colleges was fruitful. We discussed various issues including the future of the students,” stated Poddar. The V-C, however, could not give a specific date by when offline classes could commence or by when infrastructure would be ready for the new university. The Vice-Chancellor plans to stay in Mungpoo for the time being.

On Thursday, he had a meeting with Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and S Ponnambalam, Principal Secretary, GTA and District Magistrate, Darjeeling at the University of North Bengal (NBU.) The V-C, NBU was also present.

“The DHU is an important asset for Darjeeling. We discussed how to set up the infrastructure, hostel facilities at Mungpoo. It is great that we have an independent V-C now,” stated Anit Thapa, after the meeting.

Dubbing Thursday’s meeting as very productive, the V-C stated: “The DM mooted the idea that there are enough areas around the ITI building in Mungpoo area to host at least 80 students as paying guests as provisional accommodation. As for the teaching staff the empty bungalows and guest houses could be converted as temporary accommodations.” A logo for the University will also be designed “reflecting the ethos of Darjeeling,” added the V-C.

Poddar also met the Director, Cinchona Plantations in Mungpoo on Friday. He also visited Yogighat to review the work progress. The new university is coming up at Yogighat, near Mungpoo.