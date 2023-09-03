Pregnant woman attacked by thieves

Cooch Behar: While attempting to commit theft, the culprits fled after stabbing a pregnant woman in the neck and kicking her in the stomach, causing widespread fear in the area. This incident occurred in the South Panchagarh area of Mathabhanga in the Cooch Behar district.



It is reported that two individuals attempted to steal an e-rickshaw from a house in the early hours of Sunday. Mallika Biswas, a pregnant woman, had gone to the washroom around 5 am when she heard unusual noises. When she came out of the washroom, she encountered two masked men.

When she screamed, one of the culprits covered her face and threatened her with a knife, while the other assailant kicked her in the stomach before making their escape. The pregnant woman sustained serious injuries and was promptly taken to Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Hospital, later being transferred to Cooch Behar for treatment.

“There were no male occupants in the house that night, and the miscreants took advantage of the opportunity to steal the e-rickshaw battery. Fortunately, I thwarted the theft, but they injured me before fleeing,” Mallika Biswas said.

Naturally, panic has gripped the South Panchagarh area of Mathabhanga following the incident. The Mathabhanga Police Station received the report and dispatched officers to the scene in the morning. An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the Mathabhanga Police Station.