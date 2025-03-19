Pregnant Kumki elephant Rami found, officials monitor her carefully

Jalpaiguri: Rami, a pregnant Kumki elephant that escaped from the Gorumara Pilkhana, has finally been found. However, forest officials are not rushing to bring her back. She is currently surrounded by other Kumki elephants in the Gorati beat area of Gorumara, where forest staff are monitoring her in shifts.

Due to her pregnancy, the forest department is proceeding cautiously. Officials believe she may give birth soon.

Confirming the development, Dwija Pratim Sen, Divisional Forest Officer of Gorumara Wildlife Division, stated, “Rami has been located in the Gorati beat jungle. We are closely monitoring her with the help of Kumki elephants and forest staff. While we are working to bring her back to Pilkhana, we are not taking any hasty steps. We expect her to return soon.”

Rami went missing on Sunday when her mahout took her for a routine bath in the Murti River. On the way back, she suddenly got agitated and ran into the dense forest before her mahout could react. The forest department immediately launched an extensive search operation, deploying Kumki elephants and personnel to track her. After two days of continuous efforts, she was finally located on Tuesday evening.

This is not the first time Rami has wandered off into the forest. In December 2020, she had escaped from Pilkhana, and it took officials nine days to track and bring her back.