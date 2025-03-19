Pregnant Kumki elephant missing from Gorumara Elephant Camp since Sunday

JALPAIGURI: Rami, a trained Kumki elephant of the Forest department from Gorumara, has been missing for two days, raising concerns among forest officials, especially since she is pregnant.

The Forest department launched an extensive search operation from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday evening using other Kumki elephants, but Rami remains untraceable. The incident has raised questions about how a pregnant, trained elephant managed to escape from Pilkhana and enter the forest unnoticed. However, officials consider the situation to be routine.

This is not the first time Rami has wandered into the forest. In December 2020, she had escaped from Pilkhana, and it took forest officials nine days to track and bring her back. However, this time, the circumstances are different, as Rami is expecting to give birth soon. According to the Forest department, she had been kept on complete rest due to her pregnancy. As per routine, her mahout took her to bathe in the Murti River on Sunday.

While returning, Rami suddenly became agitated and before the mahout could react, she ran into the dense forest.

The search operation has intensified as forest personnel and Kumki elephants continue scouring the area. However, Rami remains untraceable after two days of efforts.

Confirming the search, Dwija Pratim Sen, Divisional Forest officer of Gorumara Wildlife Division, stated: “A search is underway for the elephant, but she has not been found yet. We will bring her back to Pilkhana soon.”

The incident has sparked concerns among wildlife authorities, given Rami’s condition. Efforts continue to ensure her safe return.