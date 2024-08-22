Pregnant elephant gives birth in Alipurduar tea garden

Alipurduar: A pregnant elephant gave birth to a calf inside the Joy Birpara Tea Garden in the Madarihat Birpara Block of Alipurduar district. The event occurred on Wednesday night when a herd of wild elephants ventured from the Dalgaon Forest Range into the tea garden.



Local sources reported that while the entire herd departed by dawn, one female elephant remained behind. Early on Thursday morning, residents discovered the elephant and her newborn calf roaming within the tea garden.

The Forest department was promptly notified. Forest personnel, along with officials from the Dalgaon range of the Jalpaiguri Territorial Forest Division, arrived at the scene and successfully guided the elephant and her calf back to their

natural habitat.

Divisional Forest Officer Vikas V stated: “Our staff successfully returned the elephant and her calf to the forest. Both the mother and the calf are in good health.”